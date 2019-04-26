Keep the Kiddos Busy This Summer with Movies and Popcorn for $4 at AMC Theaters
This is a great deal
April 26, 2019
For many parents, summer break is fun for about the first three days; then they have one more week before it's official. Studies have actually proven that it takes only 10 days for kids to utter the words, "I'm bored" after summer break starts.
So what do you do with the rest of the 76-80 days? Take them to the movies.
According to Fox 9, AMC Theaters is offering movie tickets, a drink and popcorn for just $4. Movies in the "Summer Movie Camp" include.
- Trolls
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- Peter Rabbit
- Smallfoot
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
You can also enjoy "Discount Tuesdays" through the rest of the year, you just need to be a AMC Stubs member.