Keep the Kiddos Busy This Summer with Movies and Popcorn for $4 at AMC Theaters

For many parents, summer break is fun for about the first three days; then they have one more week before it's official. Studies have actually proven that it takes only 10 days for kids to utter the words, "I'm bored" after summer break starts.

So what do you do with the rest of the 76-80 days? Take them to the movies.

According to Fox 9, AMC Theaters is offering movie tickets, a drink and popcorn for just $4. Movies in the "Summer Movie Camp" include.

Trolls

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Peter Rabbit

Smallfoot

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

You can also enjoy "Discount Tuesdays" through the rest of the year, you just need to be a AMC Stubs member.