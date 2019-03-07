Maren Morris Wants to Collaborate With Post Malone

In anticipation for our unfiltered GIRL-talk with Maren Morris, we went ahead and handpicked questions from each and every one of you all! So what did we find out when we asked her?

Well, besides Maren's fondness for Chicago and her newfound opportunity to get a free mani-pedi in Pittsburgh, we learned that the country superstar wants to collaborate with fellow Texan Post Malone. Find out what else Maren said below and learn how you can see her live in Nashville.

Maren's sophomore album, Girl, comes out Friday, March 8. She also wants to see you in Nashville. Click here for more details on your chance to win a trip to see Maren Morris live in Music City.