George Strait Drops Brand New Track, “Código”

December 7, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

George Strait has returned with a brand new track today (December 7) titled "Código." The King of Country co-wrote the song alongside his son Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon

The 66-year-old's "Código" follows his 2015 album, Cold Beer Conversation. Strait's lyrics were inspired by his partner and love for Código tequila while combining the sounds of southwest Mexico and Texas.

Strait is expected to release his thirtieth studio album next year. The country superstar will continue his 'Strait To Vegas' residency through the end of 2019 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 

