Jillian Jacqueline Shares New Holiday Track, "Kid at Christmas"

Jillian Jacqueline has released a new holiday tune that will make you feel like a "Kid at Christmas." The country singer shared a live performance of the original track which showcases her heavenly sound.

"Wrote a Christmas song last Monday night & then quickly enlisted some holiday elves to help record it live so you'd have something to listen to for the next 15 days...," Jacqueline shared to Twitter.

In addition, the singer-songwriter dropped a brand new EP titled Side B earlier this year. It features Jacqueline's standout track "Tragic" and "If I Were You," a collaboration with Keith Urban.

Jillian Jacqueline will hit the road in 2019 as a supporting act on Devin Dawson's Stay Off Course Tour.