Jimmie Allen Announces Next Single, "Make Me Want To"

Jimmie Allen is celebrating the New Year with a brand new single titled "Make Me Want To." The rising country star's latest release is featured on his 2018 debut album, Mercury Lane.

Allen's "Make Me Want To" follows his chart-topping lead single, "Best Shot." The 32-year-old co-wrote the new country tune alongside Paul Sikes and Jennifer Denmark.

Last year, Allen made history as the first black artist to launch a career with a No. 1 debut single on country radio. He is currently out on the road as a supporting act on Scotty McCreery's 2019 Seasons Change Tour.

