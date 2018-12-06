Mason Ramsey Shares "White Christmas" Music Video

Mason Ramsey has shared a music video for his new rendition of "White Christmas." The 12-year-old's latest visual will bring country fans everywhere the Christmas spirit they need.

While wearing his sparkling western attire, the singer puts his own twist on the song originally written by Irving Berlin. In addition, Ramsey is set to perform the festive track on NBC's TODAY Show December 13.

Ramsey is currently out on the road as a supporting act on Chris Lane's headlining tour through the end of the year. He is also performing out in Las Vegas during Florida Georgia Line's five-night residency this month.

Click here for more information and to purchase Mason Ramsey's "White Christmas."