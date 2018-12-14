Mitchell Tenpenny Drops Debut Album, 'Telling All My Secrets'

Mitchell Tenpenny released his debut album, Telling All My Secrets, today (December 14). After a very successful year, the singer-songwriter has delivered a refreshing thirteen track collection to the country genre.

Related: Mitchell Tenpenny Notches First No. 1 Single With "Drunk Me"

Telling All My Secrets is truly a “Chance Worth Taking” due to the fact that Tenpenny’s new material is as honest as it gets. The country star’s debut project follows his self-titled EP that was released earlier this year.

Tenpenny’s Telling All My Secrets features his No. 1 and Gold-certified single, “Drunk Me.” He is currently out on the road for his Telling All My Secrets Album Release Tour through February.

Click here to purchase Mitchell Tenpenny's Telling All My Secrets.

Telling All My Secrets Track List:

1. Truck I Drove In High School

2. Alcohol You Later

3. All On You

4. Goner

5. Chance Worth Taking

6. I Get the Picture

7. Bitches

8. Drunk Me

9. Somebody's Got Me

10. Somebody Ain't You

11. Telling All My Secrets

12. Walk Like Him