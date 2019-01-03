Mitchell Tenpenny's 'Telling All My Secrets' Provokes a Country Thought

Mitchell Tenpenny achieved the biggest new artist debut of 2018 with the release of Telling All My Secrets. The country singer's eleven track collection features his Gold-certified No. 1 smash hit, "Drunk Me."

Related: Mitchell Tenpenny Shares ‘Drunk Me’ Acoustic

The singer-songwriter is opening up on why he chose the title he did and says he hopes it "provokes a thought" inside his fans. Tenpenny's over all sound for his new album has a little something for everyone, yet, the lyrics stay country.

When you listen to any of his tracks, especially "Goner," you may hear or compare Tenpenny to one fellow artist in particular. In our exclusive interview above, the 29-year-old reveals that John Mayer continues to influence his writing, singing, as well as his performances.

Mitchell Tenpenny is currently out on the road for his 'Telling All My Secrets Release Tour' with special guests Adam Hambrick, Seaforth, and Ross Ellis. He will join Old Dominion's 'Make It Sweet Tour' as a supporting act in February.