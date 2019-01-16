A Thousand Horses Tease New Track, 'My Time's Comin'"

A Thousand Horses are ready for their return while teasing a brand new single titled "My Time's Comin'." The country groups unreleased track will be featured on their upcoming third studio album.

Along with the snippet of the track comes a new video from Ram Trucks which the guys have partnered with for 2019. A Thousand Horses' "My Time's Comin'" will follow their 2015 sophomore project, Southernality, and 2017 EP, Bridges.

A Thousand Horses are well-known for their infectious hits such as "(This Ain't No) Drunk Dial," "Smoke," and more. They have previously toured with music acts such as Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, among others.

Click here for more information on A Thousand Horses and stay tuned for new music.