We thought we'd spread some holiday cheer by sharing some of our favorite country holiday tunes.

Related: Trace Adkins Shares "I'll Be Home for Christmas" Performance

Our list includes some of the best Christmas classics to date featuring covers by some of your favorite stars of the genre. Yes, after scrolling through the list you'll have the chance to vote.

We want to know what your favorite country Christmas song is. Check out the 10 holiday-themed nominees below:

Alabama- "Christmas In Dixie"

Alan Jackson- "Let It Be Christmas"

Brett Eldredge- "Baby It's Cold Outside"

Chris Young- "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)"

Dolly Parton- "Hard Candy Christmas"

Faith Hill- "Where Are You Christmas"

George Strait- "Up On The Housetop"

Lady Antebellum- "A Holly Jolly Christmas"

Martina McBride- "White Christmas"

Rascal Flatts- "I'll Be Home For Christmas"

What's Your Favorite Country Holiday Song?

Want to take non-stop Christmas music with you everywhere you go? Download the RADIO.COM app now and listen to three of our exclusive holiday music channels.

CHRISTMAS CLASSICS

POP GOES CHRISTMAS

COUNTRYFIED CHRISTMAS