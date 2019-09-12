Breast Cancer Survivors join 102.9 The Wolf

Country 4 A Cause is determined to make a difference.

In case you haven’t heard, the event at Mystic Lake Casino on October 23rd 2019 benefits Health Partners Park Nicollet Jane Brattain Breast Center.

Country music starts such as Russell Dickerson, LOCASH, Jordan Davis and Rodney Atkins are performing live, helping to raise money for a worthy cause.

TICKETS: Meet and greet experiences + C4AC tickets are available here.

At the artist announce party, Lucas of 102.9 The Wolf had nine incredible women help him with the big reveal. All of the women utilized the Jane Brattain Breast Center before, during or after their courageous battles with breast cancer. Speaking firsthand about the positive impact it had for them and for countless other patients.

Take a listen to all of the interviews: