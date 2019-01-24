Jeff Bridges Just Teased A 'Big Lebowski' Sequel

January 24, 2019
Lucas

His dudeness, Jeff Bridges, just tweeted out what appears to be a teaser for a Big Lebowski sequel, along with the caption:

“Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned.”

The end of the video reveals the date, 2/3/19, which just so happens to be the same day as the Super Bowl. Can we expect an official announcement during the Super Bowl, possibly even a trailer?

Tags: 
Big Lebowski
