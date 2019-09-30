Minnesota Hockey Watch Parties
Watch Hockey with The Wolf!
Question: Who parties harder, hockey fans or 102.9 The Wolf?
Answer: BOTH!
It's about to get wild this season when The Wolfpack takes over a bar near you for a Minnesota Hockey Watch Party. The Roger Allen Band will be LIVE jammin' out to some sweet tunes and Lucas will be giving away prizes while enjoying a drink or two. Come cheer and be loud like the insane, crazy and dedicated hockey fan that you are!*
*Mullets and other epic hockey lettuce is encouraged and preferred but not required to attend.
Here is our schedule for the 2019-20 season. Unless noted, all watch parties start at 6:30 pm.
October 10: Boulevard Bar
October 12: Copper Pint - Shokopee
October 24: Muddy Cow - Coon Rapids
November 2: Eagle Street @ 5 pm
November 9: TBA
November 14: TBA
November 21: Eagle Street @ 5 pm
December 7: Muddy Cow - Shakopee @ 5:30 pm
December 12: Muddy Cow - Cottage Grove
December 14: TBA
January 9: Muddy Cow - Coon Rapids @ 7:30 pm
January 16: Charlie's on Prior
January: 18: Lone Oak @ 7:30 pm
February 1: Eagle Street @ 5 pm
February 6: TBA
February 13: Muddy Cow - Coon Rapids
March 12: TBA
March 19: Muddy Cow - Shokopee
March 26: McHughs
