Minnesota Hockey Watch Parties

Question: Who parties harder, hockey fans or 102.9 The Wolf?

Answer: BOTH!

It's about to get wild this season when The Wolfpack takes over a bar near you for a Minnesota Hockey Watch Party. The Roger Allen Band will be LIVE jammin' out to some sweet tunes and Lucas will be giving away prizes while enjoying a drink or two. Come cheer and be loud like the insane, crazy and dedicated hockey fan that you are!*

*Mullets and other epic hockey lettuce is encouraged and preferred but not required to attend.

Here is our schedule for the 2019-20 season. Unless noted, all watch parties start at 6:30 pm.

October 10: Boulevard Bar

October 12: Copper Pint - Shokopee

October 24: Muddy Cow - Coon Rapids

November 2: Eagle Street @ 5 pm

November 9: TBA

November 14: TBA

November 21: Eagle Street @ 5 pm

December 7: Muddy Cow - Shakopee @ 5:30 pm

December 12: Muddy Cow - Cottage Grove

December 14: TBA

January 9: Muddy Cow - Coon Rapids @ 7:30 pm

January 16: Charlie's on Prior

January: 18: Lone Oak @ 7:30 pm

February 1: Eagle Street @ 5 pm

February 6: TBA

February 13: Muddy Cow - Coon Rapids

March 12: TBA

March 19: Muddy Cow - Shokopee

March 26: McHughs

We'll have prize giveaways at each watch party, including registering to win tickets to an upcoming game.