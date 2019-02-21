Luke Bryan's Recently Adopted Dog Has Died
"He lived 18 years and was loved by so many people."
By Pepper
Poochie, the 18-year-old Aussie mix Luke Bryan and his family recently rescued, has passed away.
"My heart is sad but full to post this..our sweet Prince Poochie has passed away" wrote Luke's wife Caroline on social media. "He lived 18 years and was loved by so many people. My kids especially loved to hear him snore when he slept!"
She went on to thank Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue (from which Poochie was adopted), and others including Abby Smyers, the wife of Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, who is a fierce advocate for animal rescue and adoption. She included the quote, "If the kindest souls were rewarded with the longest lives, dogs would outlive us all.”
“If the kindest souls were rewarded with the longest lives, dogs would outlive us all.” ♥️ My heart is sad but full to post this..our sweet Prince Poochie has passed away. He lived 18 years and was loved by so many people. My kids especially loved to hear him snore when he slept! Thank you @proverbs1210animalrescue for giving our family the opportunity to love this sweet dog. And thank you to @abbysmyers @nicolebobek @erin_creighton_ @framigosperfecto for your big hearts. Poochie loved you all. #adoptdontshop
The rescue had expected Poochie to be a "forever hospice foster," until the Bryans stepped in. Poochie was surrended to the facility when a family member became allergic.
I don’t know of a soul who doesn’t love a happy ending. Well, get ready for your Monday smile because this is as good as it gets! Poochie, the 18 year old who was surrendered to the pound when his family became allergic and whom we pulled was expected to be a forever hospice foster with Proverbs (like many others in our care), but God had different plans. After reading about Poochie on our social media, Luke Bryan and his beautiful wife, Caroline, applied and adopted Poochie this past Saturday! He is pictured here with his new mom, Caroline and his previous foster, Lacy Marie! He is loving life on the Bryan farm and soaking up all their love. Who knows, maybe Poochie will inspire a country song! Thanks, Bryans!#CherishTheOldForTheyAreTreasure www.proverbs1210rescue.org _____________________________________________________________ #AdoptDontShop #Adopt #Adoption #NashvilleRescue #RescuedDogs #RescuedCats #RescuedDogsOfNashville #RescuedCatsOfInstagram #FelineLove #RescueSavesLives #MusicCityCats #AvailableCatsForAdoption #RescuedDogsOfInstagram #Nashville #MusicCityDogs #AvailableDogsForAdoption #DogsOfNashville #NashvilleRescue #RagsToRiches #SpayAndNeuter #FixYourPets #MuttsOfInstagram #BeALifesaver
Poochie is an 18, yes 18 year old Aussie mix who was surrendered to MACC when “a family member became allergic to him”. We are getting him today. He will go to our vet and then will need a hospice foster. _____________________________________________________________ #AdoptDontShop #Adopt #Adoption #NashvilleRescue #RescuedDogs #RescuedCats #RescuedDogsOfNashville #RescuedCatsOfInstagram #FelineLove #RescueSavesLives #MusicCityCats #AvailableCatsForAdoption #RescuedDogsOfInstagram #Nashville #MusicCityDogs #AvailableDogsForAdoption #DogsOfNashville #NashvilleRescue #RagsToRiches #SpayAndNeuter #FixYourPets #MuttsOfInstagram #BeALifesaver