20 Fun and Free Thing to Do From Home During the Coronavirus

As of Monday, March 16th, I am officially in "social distancing" mode. Up until then, I'd been keeping up with my regular routine; but once you get orders from your employer to change your entire schedule and your gym officially shuts down, it's time to start preparing for life at home for the next 8 weeks, at least.

You can only watch so many TV shows and movies on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime until you're completely bored out of your mind.

So now what?

We've compiled a nice list of ways to stay busy, have some fun, stay in shape and prevent the dreaded cabin fever.

1. Free classes from Planet Fitness, streaming live from their Facebook page for anyone

2. Watch a broadway play or musical from your couch.

3. Tour a famous museum

4. Go on a home safari with the Cincinnati Zoo.

5. Try a Peloton class; their app is free for 90 days.

6. Spend a night at the opera

7. Take a free class from Scholastica.

8. Watch movies

9. Play boardgames

10. learn something new on YouTube

11. bake

12. Facetime family and friends

13. host a virtual happy hour on Facebook live

14. read books

15. spring cleaning

16. DIY projects

17. play video games

18. crafts

19. get chores done

20. homework (boooo)

Tell us what you're doing to keep busy.