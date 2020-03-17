20 Fun and Free Thing to Do From Home During the Coronavirus
Now this is how you keep busy
As of Monday, March 16th, I am officially in "social distancing" mode. Up until then, I'd been keeping up with my regular routine; but once you get orders from your employer to change your entire schedule and your gym officially shuts down, it's time to start preparing for life at home for the next 8 weeks, at least.
You can only watch so many TV shows and movies on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime until you're completely bored out of your mind.
So now what?
We've compiled a nice list of ways to stay busy, have some fun, stay in shape and prevent the dreaded cabin fever.
1. Free classes from Planet Fitness, streaming live from their Facebook page for anyone
2. Watch a broadway play or musical from your couch.
4. Go on a home safari with the Cincinnati Zoo.
5. Try a Peloton class; their app is free for 90 days.
7. Take a free class from Scholastica.
8. Watch movies
9. Play boardgames
10. learn something new on YouTube
11. bake
12. Facetime family and friends
13. host a virtual happy hour on Facebook live
14. read books
15. spring cleaning
16. DIY projects
17. play video games
18. crafts
19. get chores done
20. homework (boooo)
Tell us what you're doing to keep busy.