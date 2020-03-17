UPDATED: List of Small Local Businesses That Need Your Support During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Now that we're no longer allowed access to local bars and restaurants, thousands of people who work in the hospitality and service industry are going to suffer. This along with school closings is set to cost the U.S. economy $51 billion a month. That includes the cost of parents missing work, reducing the labor force and other losses.

It's unbelievable; which is why we want to help.

If you or someone you know owns a small business that's being impacted by the coronavirus, we want to give you a shout out on the air. All of us here at the Wolf are with you, that's why we're a PACK, and we want to help by giving your business a shout out on the air. Let the WOLFPACK know how they can help. Are you offering free lunch? Discounts? Delivery? Tell us and we'll help spread the word!

Here's a list of those that have reached out so far:

1. Duke's in Oakdale, please call ahead before ordering. According to their Facebook page they are closing; but no other info is available about take out or delivery. Farmer's Grandson Eatery

3. Gray Duck Art- They specialize in pet painting kits and they're still shipping kits right to your door. It's a great activity for the entire family while you're "social distancing."

4. Acapulco Restaurants- all locations are offering curbside, takeout and gift cards are available for purchase.

5. Sweet Kneads by Farmington Bakery- they are keeping lots of breads and treats on the shelves. You can order online for pickup or call in your order and they'll have it ready.

6. Sgt. Peppers in Oakdale- closed until March 27th.

7. Eye Candy REfind in Hastings- if all the time you're spending indoors has you thinking it might be time to redecorate, then look no further than Eye Candy REfind. They're offering virtual tours and videos on Facebook to showcase their adorable pieces. They also offer private shopping experiences and you can order online.

8. Lock and Dam Eatery in Hastings- currently offering "Damcurb" service and free lunches for the kids with milk provided by Hastings Creamery.

9. Dorothy Ann Bakery in Woodbury- they will remain open with adjusted hours and curbside pickup is available.

10. Shafer Saloon in Shafer- Delivery and takeout will be available beginning March 18th from 12pm to 7pm, with the exception of Mondays. Make sure to order a homemade pizza or fresh pattied burger.

11. Accents By Rob- Now is a good time to get those projects done around the house and Accents by Rob can help with professional ceramic tile and stone instillation. Rob is currently doing bids and he has 35 years of experience.

12. Schatzlein Saddle Shop Uptown- they offer a great selection of gifts and have incredible deals on western wear, cowboy boots and saddles...plus they have great taste in radio stations.

13. Maid for a Day House Cleaning- Carolyn and her crew are working overtime to clean and disinfect your home. They will work with you to customize your cleaning needs to ensure that you and your family remain safe and healthy.

14. Triple D Espresso in Golden Valley- open for takeout, Uber Eats and Grubhub orders.

15. Chow Grill in Elk River- offering a specialized menu at a discounted rate of either prepared food or par baked meals with reheating instructions. We will also be offering a limited Chow menu with some of your favorites along with pizza and wings.

16. Stein Haus in Vermillion- offering curbside pick up and and takeout from 11am to 9pm.

17. Braham Pizza Pub in Braham- offering takeout and delivery until March 27th.

18. Roots Roasting in Saint Paul- they are hard at work roasting coffee for mail orders and right now they're offering $2 priority shipping on all online orders with the code TWINCITIES.

19. Holman's Table- Online gift cards are available for 10% off.

20. Big Frog Custom T-Shirts- offering FREE shipping and local delivery options, and CURBSIDE PICKUP at the store. You can also shop with us through our website at www.bigfrog.com/bloomington or our email, and pay via phone or paypal. You never have to leave your home! We are ready to help you, your business, or your group in the way that makes YOU feel comfortable!

21. Smoqehouse in Northfield- details to come on an ordering game plan.

22. Smokey's Pub N'Grill in East Bethel- Curbside takeout available from 11am to 8pm.

23. Thiel's American Pie in Osceola- Pick up and delivery are available. They have a pork sandwich, burger baskets, personal pizzas and more.

24. Rainbow Laundry in Minneapolis- they're offering specials on full laundry service and delivery. Imagine not having to do all the laundry that's piling up.

25. The Laurel Supper Club- They are open for takeout. Their kitchen will be open Thurs. - Sat. 4-8 p.m. to offer carry-out meals. Customers can call beginning at 3 p.m. to 715-246-5121 to place their order for that evening. There will be some menu limitations - but for the most part, full menu is available including steaks, ribs, kiev, shrimp and our pasta dishes.

26. The Corner Store in Inver Grove Heights- they have milk, bread, and fresh farm eggs (from Brand Farms) and they're stocked and ready for business. Being a smaller store, they're able to act rapidly in restocking our inventory.

27. Robert's at Medina- The Medina Entertainment Center is open for takeout over the phone and online. They are available for take out orders 11 am - 7 pm. Follow them online or Facebook for daily updates!

28. Jensen's Foods in Coon Rapids- small and locally owned grocery store that is still "kicking" and has the things you need in stock.

29. John's Pizza Cafe- They've been in business for 30yrs and need help to be around for another 30yrs! They're open Monday and Wednesday from 5-7 for pick-up only, and righgt now you can buy any 1 pizza and get a 2nd one for 5 Bucks!

30. Whiskey Inferno in Savage- now open Tuesday-Saturday from 4pm-8pm.

31. The Shortcut in Waconia- hair salons are at a total loss right now and are looking for any kind of support they can get.

32. Gustaf's Eatery in Lindstrom

33. Junction 70 in Cottage Grove

34. Party on St. Croix

35. Libertys Restaurant and Lounge

36. Farmhouse Style Furniture White Bear Lake - if spending all this time indoors has you thinking it's time to redecorate and you want to spruce up your decor, visit Farmhouse Style Furniture. They're open and they ship nationwide.

37. MakennaDel Nature Products Inc- They have Pure Soy Candles and Soy Lotions for your overwashed hands, and Beth is offering discounts to anyone who contacts her directly. You can also order online at makkennadel.com.

38. The Amery Barbershop

39. Rock Elm Tavern in Plymouth and Maple Grove

40. All Colors Painting- it's time to finally get that remodeling or painting project done.

41. Shorewood Liquor- for you know, when there's no more toilet paper.

42. Fiesta Loca Osceola

43. Blue Ribbon Bait, 1985 Geneva Ave N, Oakdale, MN- they refill propane tanks, 10-100lbs. Great prices and great service. Family owned small business. Hours are Monday-Friday 8am-7pm Saturday 7am-7pm Sunday 7am-5pm.

44. Palubickis Bistro 300- Located in Fosston. They're open for business and their deli is available for takeout and drive-thru.

45. Stall One Automotive in Bloomington- They're a small family owned business. They are still open and working on your car needs. Call Sam at 952-236-7488 open 9-5:30.

46. LTD Brewery in Hopkins- They now have pre-ordering for Friday delivery (orders must be in by 9:00am on Friday) as an option when you checkout at our online store. They will deliver until 6:00pm on Friday - https://ltd-brewing.square.site/ You can still place and order for pickup in the brewery or curbside pickup though our online store. From 10am until 9pm Sun through Tues, or 10am - 10pm Wed - Sat. Call the brewery with any questions! (952) 938-2415.

47. Amy's Cupcake Shoppe

48. All American Arts in Farmington- it might not feel like it right now because you're stuck there, but happiness is home; and if you need a sign to remind you of that, get it from All American Arts in Farmington.

49. The Grateful Table

50. Hometown Meats- restaurants are closed, but they're still open. Located in Inver Grove Heights, they have ground beef, chicken breast, and much more!

51. One Last Cast Apparel

52. Something Sweet by Maddie

53. Droolin' Moose

54. Heather's Cleaning Service- she has enough Lysol and bleach for an army. Heather does residential, commercial and construction clean up. She's friendly, reliable, bonded and insured, affordable, flexible, and she wash's her hands. Call her for all our cleaning needs- 952-994-5004.