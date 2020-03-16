Andover Nursing Home Is Requesting Letters for Elderly Patients During Coronavirus Pandemic

For many of us who are working from home, are socially distancing ourselves or are in a self-quarantine, we're lucky enough to be sharing our space with someone or something else- our spouse, children and pets.

For the elderly, especially those living in assisted living facilities and nursing homes, however; they are totally isolated and with the coronavirus pandemic spreading rapidly throughout the state, many aren't allowed to have visitors.

With children being out of school for the next couple of weeks, the idea of having kids send letters and cards to local nurings homes has been spreading across our Facebook group and neighborhood pages like the Andover Community Page.

That's where Caitlyn Rose shared the idea and said, "My residents would love receiving extra mail during this time."

She included an address and others quickly chimed in to encourage other nursing homes and assisted living facilities to do the same.

If you'd like to send a resident at Cherrywood Advanced Living a nice card or letter to let them know you're thinking of them you can send them to:

Cherrywood Advanced Living

Attention: Caitlyn

1899 139th Ave. NW.

Andover, MN. 55304

Not in Andover? Feel free to surprise the residents at a long term care facility that's closer to you; I'm sure they'd love to hear from you.