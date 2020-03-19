Brantley Gilbert Wants You to Text Him While You're Stuck at Home
Brantley wants to know what you're up to
March 19, 2020
Bored? Tired of talking to the people you're stuck at home with?
Text Brantley Gilbert.
Brantley Gilbert shared his phone number on Twitter, asking you let him know what you're up while you're stuck inside.
Text me at 706-981-8881.... I wanna stay connected with y'all while we ride this thing out at home.... Text me and let me know what y'all are up to pic.twitter.com/ye97dfZ6Fz— Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) March 18, 2020
I'm still waiting for a reply, but it's pretty cool of him to offer to stay connected with his fans in such a personal manner.