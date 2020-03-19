Brantley Gilbert Wants You to Text Him While You're Stuck at Home

Brantley wants to know what you're up to

March 19, 2020
Mandy
Brantley Gilbert

Headlines

Bored? Tired of talking to the people you're stuck at home with? 

Text Brantley Gilbert. 

Brantley Gilbert shared his phone number on Twitter, asking you let him know what you're up while you're stuck inside. 

I'm still waiting for a reply, but it's pretty cool of him to offer to stay connected with his fans in such a personal manner. 

Coronavirus
Mandy's Blog
102.9 The Wolf
The Wolf Wake Up Crew