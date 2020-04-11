Mandy attempts the Impossible Challenge - put on a shirt while doing a handstand

Just like us, our favorite celebrities are really getting bored while practicing their physical distancing. Good for us, because it's giving us some pretty entertaining videos and posts from them.

This week, actor Jack Gyllenhaal completed the "Impossible Challenge" (with ease!) after being nominated by Tom Holland (who seemed to struggle a bit).

It seems pretty easy...do a handstand (against the wall) and try to put on a shirt. So can I do it? Check out my attempt below...

