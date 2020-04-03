Can Mandy fit into jeans after four weeks of physical distancing in leggings and sweatpants?

Ladies, if you want to feel really good about yourself, just watch this video (below) of me trying to put on a pair of jeans after wearing nothing but sweats and leggings for the last four weeks.

I've gotten to the point of quarantine that even the buttons on my pants are physically distancing; and you know what, I'm totally fine with it; and you should be too.

Being stuck at home is stressful, and in times of stress, when I don't feel like exercising, I eat; and even when I do exercise, I'll use that to justify eating snacks the rest of the day. My morning routine starts out pretty strong and I'll eat healthy until about 10 o'clock in the morning, then I'll work out after my show is done at 2; but after that, all bets are off.

The result? I can barely put my jeans on. Please don't try this at home...especially if you don't have to.

