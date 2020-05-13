Carly Pearce performs live and chats about life in quarantine with Mandy on Instagram Live

Mandy from the Wolf Wake Up Crew got a chance to chat with Carly Pearce from each of their homes during the coronavirus quarantine thanks to Instagram.

Carly performed her latest single "I Hope You're Happy Now" (unfortunately, Lee Brice couldn't join us for this one!) from her home in Alabama, plus gave us two other incredible performances including "Every Little Thing" and "It Won't Always Be Like This."

The ladies got to chat about the things they're doing to stay busy during quarantine and what they're missing the most. For Carly, she misses going to the nail salon and joining her friends and family at a happy hour. Although, Carly admits that it has been kind of refreshing to get back to the basics without hair and eyelash extensions and just relaxing. Carly even said that she'd recruit her husband, country star Michael Ray, to make more TikTok videos with her (watch her "genie in a (wine) bottle" TikTok here).

You can watch the entire video below!