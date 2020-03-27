OH MY THORD, Chris Hemsworth is Offering Free Workouts for Six Weeks

March 27, 2020
Mandy
Having trouble staying motivated to work out from home? Me too. 

If fitspiration videos on Instagram intimidate you, or the DJ's set list in those Beachbody videos aren't gangster enough to push you to your limits, than maybe having Chris Hemsworth demonstrate how to do push-ups and squat thrusts will do the trick. 

According to Nerdbot, Hemsworth (oh, let's just call him Thor, OK) is offering his app, Centr, for 6 weeks free. The app comes with recipes, workouts and sleep meditations. Hopefully that means he's going to be reading you to sleep with that sexy Australian accent. 

You can sign up by going to centr.com

