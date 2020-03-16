Starting Tuesday Minneapolis to Close Access to Bars and Restaurants

On the heels of Illinois and Ohio annoucing that they would be closing public access to bars and restaurants because of the coronavirus; Minneapolis quickly followed suit this afternoon.

According to Bring Me the News, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has enacted a local state of emergency that will limit access to the city's bars and restaurants starting on Tuesday at noon.

You will, however, and it's highly encouraged so we can help our local businesses stay in business and keep people like my friend Joleen, who's a delivery driver for a pizza place, employed; order for delivery, take out and you'll be able to go through the drive-thru. Unfortunately for people like my son, Tanner, who works for a restaurant downtown, he had to file for unemployment today and has no idea how he's going to make ends meet.

It doesn't end there.

Starbucks has already enforced a "to-go" only policy and the dining rooms at Chick-Fil-A's across the country are closed as well.