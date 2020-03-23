Domino’s Stores Across the Twin Cities Are Looking to Hire 600 Employees Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Domino's is looking to hire 600 employees in the Twin Cities area to meet the demand of takeout and delivery orders since the state wide shut down of bars and restaurants.

In an email from Media Relations coordinator, Danielle Bulger, she says,

"I wanted to share the news below with you, as many local, state and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, but the opportunity to continuing feeding our neighbors through carryout and delivery remains. Domino’s is committed to serving local communities and providing hot pizza to everyone who is looking for a meal. Because of that, staffing is critical and stores across the Minneapolis-St. Paul area are looking to hire. We want to make sure we’re not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those who are looking for work at this time."

If you're interested in applying, you can see their job listings at jobs.dominos.com; and if you'd like to learn more about how they're keeping their employees and customers safe during the coronavirus outbreak, you can visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.