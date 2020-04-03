Dunkin' Donuts is Giving Away Free Donuts on Fridays in April

This is the one thing we'll leave the house for

April 3, 2020
Mandy
dunkin donuts, dunkin donuts free donut fridays, free donuts dunkin donuts

Getty Images

Categories: 
Headlines

Just what you need....another donut...I mean, reason to get out of the house. 

Girl, get in your car and go for a drive to the Dunkin' Donuts drive thru and get yourself some coffee and a FREE donut. 

According to WICS, Dunkin' is giving away free donuts every Friday in April to help lift spirits amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

 

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Mandy's Blog

Daily Schedule

Fish
12:00 pm to 6:00 pm