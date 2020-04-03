Dunkin' Donuts is Giving Away Free Donuts on Fridays in April
This is the one thing we'll leave the house for
April 3, 2020
Just what you need....another donut...I mean, reason to get out of the house.
Girl, get in your car and go for a drive to the Dunkin' Donuts drive thru and get yourself some coffee and a FREE donut.
According to WICS, Dunkin' is giving away free donuts every Friday in April to help lift spirits amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
DD Perks Members: We wanted to continue sprinkling joy ✨... so we're extending Free Donut Friday into April! That's four more Fridays to treat yourself. ✨When DD Perks members buy any drink, they get a free -- pic.twitter.com/HpETpG6c2C— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) April 2, 2020