Hard Green Teas and Coconut Water Are Coming to Sweeten Summer

First, there was hard lemonade and cider, then- hard seltzers and coffee; and now, thanks to Anheuser-Busch, just as everyone started falling in love with their new Bud Light Seltzer (I'll say it, it's better than White Claw IMO), we're getting hard green tea and coconut water.

According to Fast Company, the new line is called LQD Creative Liquids, and they just released Hard Peach Green Tea and Hard Passion Fruit Green Tea nationwide. As you're reading this, I'm working on tracking down local locations for you so you can buy it ASAP.

And wait, there's more. You'll want to keep your eye out as the weather gets warmer for Hard Coconut Water, Hard Agave Limeade and Hard Hibiscus. Oh my.

Summers on the boat, backyard BBQs and patio parties just got sweeter.

Each can contains 5% alcohol and 10-12 grams of sugar.