Hopkins First Responders Make Birthdays Special with Their 'Birthday Patrol'

The year 2020 is going to be one for the history books; and if there's one positive thing that we want to take away from the year that gave us the coronavirus, is how we're all coming together to make the best of it.

Life is what you make it, and police officers and firefighters in Hopkins want to make it special with their "Birthday Patrol."

According to Bring Me the News, parents and caregivers can send the Hopkins Police Department a direct message on Facebook, giving at least 24 hours in advance notice of your child's birthday, and they'll show up between noon and two with a parade of police cars and fire trucks.

The "Birthday Patrol" is available every day of the week.