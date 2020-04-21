You Can Now Attend Zoom Meetings With a Jason Aldean Background

Jason Aldean is bringing the concert to you

April 21, 2020
Mandy
Getty Images

Entertainment

If your Zoom calls are getting a little bit boring and you want to freshen or spice them up a bit, it's time to add a fun, silly or engaging background. 

For those of you who miss going to concerts, Jason Aldean has come to the rescue. 

In a recent Tweet he announced that he's created his own custom Zoom call backgrounds. 

There are 4 different backgrounds to choose from and you can download them here

 

Coronavirus