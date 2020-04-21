You Can Now Attend Zoom Meetings With a Jason Aldean Background

If your Zoom calls are getting a little bit boring and you want to freshen or spice them up a bit, it's time to add a fun, silly or engaging background.

For those of you who miss going to concerts, Jason Aldean has come to the rescue.

In a recent Tweet he announced that he's created his own custom Zoom call backgrounds.

We may not be able to be together at concerts right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t bring the concert to you.



Check out Jason Aldean’s Zoom backgrounds! Use them for your next meeting, family dinner, date or game night! Download yours here: — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) April 21, 2020

There are 4 different backgrounds to choose from and you can download them here.