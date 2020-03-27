Local Amazon Delivery Drivers Give Back to Girl With Special Needs

After you've been stuck indoors for days, and for some people even weeks, you really start to appreciate the little things in life.

Last week I had a package delivered to the house and I found myself thanking the delivery driver as if he was a was hero. I saw him pull up at the end of the driveway and as he made his way to the front door, I asked him to kindly place my package on a wooden park style bench we have in front of our house. He obliged, and then I said, "thank you for your service." He chuckled a little and said, "just doing my job."

While he's not a doctor or nurse, or health care worker, many essential workers that work in other career fields are still going to work everyday and are putting themselves in harms way when they come into contact with letters, packages and other things covered in gyms. They don't even second guess it; these drivers know that we rely on them and the products that they're bring to our homes are the things that are keeping us entertained, on track with our goals, safe, sane; and for some, a sense of security when they don't have access to the services they need outside of the home.

Amazon delivery driver, Shane Gutormson, received this heartfelt letter from a family on his route along with a tip; it says,

"Amazon Delivery Person,

I don't know you or your needs, but in case you are in need here. I am thankful you are still out doing your job. My daughter has special needs and her therapy is closed, so we are ordering toys to help her while we are out of therapy. To others, toys may be non-essential, but for us it keeps us going and helps our daugther keep improving. So, thank you from our hearts to yours. You are a great help to my family."

Along with the handwritten note was $20 in cash.

Shane was so touched that he decided to pay it forward and do even more for them. He, along with his co-workers, help from the community and Amazon pooled their money together, along with a company match, and are surprising the family with a gift card so they don't have to pay out of pocket for any more toys.

If you'd like to make a contribution through April 1st, you can reach Shane at @Shane-Gutormson.