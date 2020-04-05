Blaine Boy With Autism Wishes for 'Drive-By Party' For His 11th Birthday

With most of the nation on lockdown because of the coronavirus, over the next few months, many parents will have to come up with creative ways to celebrate their children's birthday.

It's difficult enough to have to explain to your child what COVID-19 is, but it's even harder to explain to them WHY the party they were hoping to have with family and friends won't happen because of it.

Instead of telling her son Gavin, a 5th grader at Golden Lakes Elementary in Blaine, that he won't be having a party this year, mom Amy, decided to organize a drive-by birthday party for his 11th birthday on Tuesday.

Amy says Gavin has autism and he absolutely loves cars and anything with an engine; he's a huge fan of "Fast and the Furious," and he loves to work on his go-cart with dad and grandpa.

Her hope is that people will drive by their house and give her smart; loving little boy with a big heart, a honk and a wave on his big day. Amy added, "it's the little things that count."

If you'd like to be a part of Gavin's "drive-by birthday party," their address is 3309 93rd Ave NE, in Blaine. They'll be sitting at the end of their road and have everyone come down Naples and you'll see Gaving sitting on the right side of 93rd avenue.