Local Sign Company Makes 'Thank You' Signs for Essential and Front Line Employees

With it being an election year, we decided that with the coronavirus pandemic, we wanted tomore “thank you” signs, instead of political signs, in your front yards for all of the essential employees who are working on the front lines of the coronavirus to see.

If you or someone you know would like a sign, please let us know. We have a limited supply of 100, with 50 signs saying "We Support Frontline Workers" and another 50 that say, "A Lifesaver Lives Here." We'd like to give a special "thank you" to Fast Signs in Blaine who generously donated the signs and they are free of charge.

If you'd like to request one, please enter your information, including your name, address, phone number, email and address here. None of your information is saved and it will not be sold to a third party.

We just want to spread some love, joy and recognition to all of those who are working so hard, every single day, to keep us safe and healthy.