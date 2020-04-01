This Local Mother-Daughter Duo Took 'Chalk the Walk' to the Next Level

What the world needs now is love...sweet love...

If you're familiar with Dionne Warwich, you just sang that line instead of reading it.

But, it's true; and that's exactly what Laurie and her daughter Marilyn are bringing almost every day to the neighborhoods of Andover.

After "Chalk the Walk" a couple weeks ago, this artistic mother-daughter duo decided to take it step further and keep the positivity going by offering to create life-size murals in any neighbors driveway who wanted one; and they are amazing. So, naturally, because I lived in Andover, I asked if they could come to my house and yesterday was the day.

Laurie Olesen via Facebook

Everyday, weather permitting, Laurie and Marilyn take spectacular designs they find and turn them into amazing chalk art. They average about 2-3 a day and believe it or not, Laurie isn't even an artist, she just likes to draw and be creative.

Some of their other designs include butterfly wings, unicorns, aligators, birthday cakes and whales.

If you live in the Andover community, I highly recommend reaching out to Laurie and have her do your driveway next.

See even more of their work here.