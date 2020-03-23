Mayo Clinic Doctor Shares Message of Hope Amid Coronavirus Outbreak with John Lennon's 'Imagine'

All of us here at 102.9 the Wolf would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the healthcare workers for putting their lives on the line everyday to save ours.

It's because of you and doctors like Dr. Elvis Francois that we know that we while not all of us will come out of this alive, we will come out of it stronger and hopefully TOGETHER.

Dr. Francois, an orthopedic surgeon at the Mayo Clinic, shared his sentiments in Facebook post, along with a beautiful rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine" that will give you hope, strength and peace.

He says,

"In life, there are so many things that divide us. Religion, race, politics, social status etc and etc....But today a global pandemic brings us all together as one.

—-

Over the next few months our health care system will be tested. Millions of lives will be lost. Health care providers will be under an incredible amount of stress to save thousands of people. But when times are as dark as they are today, nothing shines brighter than the human spirit.

—-

There is something beautiful about a collective struggle. And the beauty in what we are facing today is that the only way to overcome this pandemic is for us to all come together as one.

—-

Nurses, doctors, students, research scientists, politicians, Uber eats drivers, cashiers, factory workers etc.....Getting through this will be hard but one thing is certain...the only way we will get through it is together, as one"