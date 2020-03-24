Minneapolis Woman Diagnosed with the Coronavirus Pleads with the Public to Stay at Home

Minnesotans: If you can't stay home for doctors, nurses, EMT's, first responders and other "essential" employees; please, do it for yourself.

That's the message a healthy, 45-year-old Minneapolils woman is trying to share after she started experiencing coronavirus symptoms and realized that she may not come out of her diagnosis alive.

Denielle Mehr took to Facebook to describe her unfathomable; bone-chilling experience of what it's like to be someone with COVID-19.

Mehr first experienced coughing and breathing issues, which were soon followed by a ringing in her ears, a pounding headache and difficulty taking deep breaths. From there she got dizzy and at one poing she felt like she was having a heart attack.

It went down hill from there after she tried to seek medical attention.

Denielle adds, "“ Be safe; stay home. This virus would have had a far worse outcome if I had heart or lung issues or a weakened immune system. Protect others.”

If you're wondering if this virus is real or not; it is, and it can effect anyone. Mehr thought she was going to lose her life to this silent killer and all she's asking if for you to stay home and be safe.

Again, if it's not for anyone else, do it for yourself.