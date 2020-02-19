Minnesota Named One of the Most Well-Behaved States in the US

After just getting back from Las Vegas, I can tell you I saw and did a lot of things there that I would never do or see here in Minnesota. There's a reason it's called Sin City and their new slogan is "What happens here, only happens here;" and I definitely lived up to it. Hey, it wasn't just me, it was my mom and my grandma too. But, you'll have to the listen to the Wolf Wake Up Crew for those stories because there's no way I need my words living forever on the internet to be screenshotted and shared later if I should ever run for president.

With that said, it comes as no surprise that Nevada was named the most sinful state in the country. That's according to Wallethub, who just come out with their annual list of the Most Sinful States in the U.S., judging states on 47 key indicators that fall into seven categories – Anger and Hatred, Jealousy, Excesses and Vices, Lust, Vanity and Laziness.

Landing in the top ten most sinful states are:

Nevada Texas Florida California Georgia Tennessee Louisiana Illinois South Carolina Mississippi

On the opposite side of the spectrum, you have the least sinful states, and as one of the top states to raise a family in the US, it comes as no surprise that Minnesota came in at #9 on the list behind Utah.

The least sinful states in the US are:

Vermont Wyoming Nebraska Maine New Hampshire South Dakota Iowa Utah Minnesota North Dakota

What do you think makes Minnesota the most well-behaved state in the country?