Non-Essential Businesses Ordered to Close in Wisconsin

WOLFPACK in western Wisconsin, assemble.

According to KSTP, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered all non-essential businesses to close starting Tuesday, March 24.

We have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of the people of our state as we have responded to COVID-19. We’ve taken important steps, but folks, time is of the essence. So today I’m announcing we'll be issuing a #SaferAtHome order tomorrow. Here’s what this means ⬇️ — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 23, 2020

You're probably wondering what businesses are considered "non-essential."

Business Insider says it's really up to the state to decide; but typically, a "non-essential" business is anything recreational, like theaters, gyms, salons and spas, museums, malls, casinos and concert venues.

And while liquor store didn't exactly make the list of "essential businesses," it didn't make the "non-essential list either." By definition, they do offer a necessity, in my opinion, so at least we're safe there.