Non-Essential Businesses Ordered to Close in Wisconsin

Residents are also ordered to stay home

March 23, 2020
Mandy
non-essential businesses, what is a non-essential business, non-essential businesses close in Wisconsin

Getty Images

Categories: 
Headlines

WOLFPACK in western Wisconsin, assemble. 

According to KSTP, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered all non-essential businesses to close starting Tuesday, March 24. 

You're probably wondering what businesses are considered "non-essential." 

Business Insider says it's really up to the state to decide; but typically, a "non-essential" business is anything recreational, like theaters, gyms, salons and spas, museums, malls, casinos and concert venues.  

And while liquor store didn't exactly make the list of "essential businesses," it didn't make the "non-essential list either." By definition, they do offer a necessity, in my opinion, so at least we're safe there. 

Tags: 
Coronavirus