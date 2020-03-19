Nursing Home Patients Are Sending Messages to Family Members to Let Them Know They're OK During the Coronavirus

With nursing homes and assisted living facilities limiting access and in some cases denying access to family members amid the coronavirus, thousands of seniors across the country are isolodated moer now than ever.

In an effort to not only bring them comfort, some nursing homes Encore at Malvern, are writing messages of love that their patients can share with their families to let them know that they're healthy and safe.

Here locally, residential and retirement communities are accepting flowers that you can leave at the door, letters and cards of hope for their staff and residents, and they're also accepting donations for all kinds of supplies including food.