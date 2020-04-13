Princeton Woman Goes Viral With Her Granny Panties COVID Mask

If you've been having a hard time finding a mask to protect yourself from the coronavirus, there's a pretty good chance that you're having a hard time finding any for sale.

That's when you turn to the internet to learn how to make your own like Cathy Marie did; and what she found was internet fame.

Cathy saw a video on Facebook on how to turn your underwear into a protective face mask for the coronavirus, and after sharing a photo of how it turned out with a friend, she was encouraged to share it with all of us...and she did; with a Facebook live video that will having you cracking up the rest of the day.

Cathy Marie adds that she plans on doing more videos in the future, saying, "Laughter is the best therapy with all this craziness. Happiness, love and joy!"