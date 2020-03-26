'Teddy Bear Hunts' Are Taking Over Minnesota Neighborhoods

With the shelter in place order going into effect tomorrow, there's a pretty good chance that there's going to be a lot of walks around the neighborhood in your future. Just make sure to be on the look out for bears.

Not the big, brown, furry kind with claws; but the small, brown furry kind with stuffed little paws.

According to Nextdoor, families all over the country are placing teddy bears in their windows and organizing "bear hunts" as a fun way to enjoy walks during a shelter in place order.

Inspired by the book, "We're Going on a Bear Hunt," kids can worry less about not being social, and focus more on finding all of the teddy bears in their neighborhood. It's a great way to get some fresh air, spend time with the family and focus on something more fun and positive.

If you're taking part in the bear hunts in your neighborhood, please drop us a photo in the comments.

Here's a good example on how to host one in your neighborhood: