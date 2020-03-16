The 5 Types of Coronavirus Moms
What kind of coronavirus mom are you?
Last week when my son, who's 22, told me he wanted to travel to San Diego because he was able to fly there for cheap, I was like, "OK, just be safe." After he was there for a day, things started to escalate with the coronvirus and that's when panic set in. I text him immediately and said, "I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but you're not going to be able to come home; it's much safer for you to stay there. But if you choose to come back, you'll have to find a place to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Not my rules; it's the CDC's."
His response, "very funny."
According to "the 5 types of coronavirus moms," I guess that would make me a Margaret? Both my boyfriend and my son are home all day and it's driving me crazy. Can anyone else relate?
