Last week when my son, who's 22, told me he wanted to travel to San Diego because he was able to fly there for cheap, I was like, "OK, just be safe." After he was there for a day, things started to escalate with the coronvirus and that's when panic set in. I text him immediately and said, "I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but you're not going to be able to come home; it's much safer for you to stay there. But if you choose to come back, you'll have to find a place to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Not my rules; it's the CDC's."

His response, "very funny."

According to "the 5 types of coronavirus moms," I guess that would make me a Margaret? Both my boyfriend and my son are home all day and it's driving me crazy. Can anyone else relate?

