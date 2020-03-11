Wahlburgers is Replacing All Market Grilles at Hyvee

If you're a fan of half-off sushi Wednesdays, inexpensive brunch with the family on Sundays, and Friday lunch dates at Hy-Vee's Market Grille, we have some sad news to share.

According to the Star Tribune, all 22 Market Grilles in the Twin Cities are taking it step-by-step to become Wahlburgers by this summer; and will offer counter service instead of ordering table side.

Only Market Grille restaurants at the Brooklyn Park, Cottage Grove, Eagan, Lakeville, New Hope, Oakdale, Savage, Shakopee and Rochester stores will be affected by the transition, with the Market Grille Express locations hangin' tough in Robbinsdale, Plymouth and Maple Grove.

If your favorite Market Grille location is going away, you can expect limited hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and a modified menu.