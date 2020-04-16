Wisconsin Extends it's 'Safer at Home' Order to the End of May

WOLFPACK members in Western Wisconsin should prepare to hunker down a little bit longer.

According to MyStateline, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is extending the Safer-At-Home order to May 26.

There are some changes, however.

Some businesses will be allowed to open back up and other changes will help make businesses safer for employees and customers. If you're itching to get out on the golf course, you'll soon be able to do so; with restrictions. Public libraries and non-essential business can re-open as well, but can only offer deliveries, mailings and curbside pickup; that includes arts and crafts stores.

Schools will remained closed, but parks can reopen at the at discretion of local health officials; parks will re-close if the areas are mistreated or people are not practicing social distancing.

To see a full list of changes and how they plan on implementing safer business practices, click here.