10 of the Best Reactions to the Vikings Win on Sunday From Around the World
Different cities. Different countries. Same reaction
One of the biggest games of the football season is coming up this Saturday when the Vikings take on the 49ers; and if you were wondering where you should go to watch the game, you might want to consider one of these Twin Cities' bars.
Inspired by a tweet from the Vikings, sharing reaction from fans all over the world when they won the game against the Saints on Sunday, other people started sharing their own videos and it's enough to inspire you to get off the couch and watch the game with over 100 or more of your closest friends at your local bar.
But which one?
Take a look.
Different cities.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 6, 2020
Different countries.
Same reaction.#GoGetIt pic.twitter.com/5yk5ALjWsG
SEE YOU NEXT WEEKEND pic.twitter.com/StkShzNAzI— first pancake (@ravenwhiteclaw) January 5, 2020
The Great Minnesota Vikings Get-Together in NYC! #SKOL #GoGetIt pic.twitter.com/9EJEGwNW5j— John Lind (@johndlind) January 7, 2020
Monterrey, Nuevo León, México pic.twitter.com/oDcvQJB1wA— Skol Vikings en español (@Skolvikings_1) January 7, 2020
The Saints are dead and Vikings fans are dancing on their grave pic.twitter.com/6PWKv3UTt3— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 5, 2020
Chanhassen Buffalo Wild Wings pic.twitter.com/BwKlCqf25w— Mike Rollins (@mikerollins10) January 7, 2020
You forgot Tempe, AZ! pic.twitter.com/4L14delWMC— Row the Boat and SKOL!!! (@aHyerPower) January 7, 2020
And in Göteborg (Sweden) a spontaneous SKOL chant occured. Thank you for the AMAZING performance, pure joy! Now #GoGetIt pic.twitter.com/AQg7qBlHUf— Fredrik Westholm (@fredrikwestholm) January 7, 2020