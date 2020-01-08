10 of the Best Reactions to the Vikings Win on Sunday From Around the World

One of the biggest games of the football season is coming up this Saturday when the Vikings take on the 49ers; and if you were wondering where you should go to watch the game, you might want to consider one of these Twin Cities' bars.

Inspired by a tweet from the Vikings, sharing reaction from fans all over the world when they won the game against the Saints on Sunday, other people started sharing their own videos and it's enough to inspire you to get off the couch and watch the game with over 100 or more of your closest friends at your local bar.

But which one?

Take a look.

SEE YOU NEXT WEEKEND pic.twitter.com/StkShzNAzI — first pancake (@ravenwhiteclaw) January 5, 2020

Monterrey, Nuevo León, México pic.twitter.com/oDcvQJB1wA — Skol Vikings en español (@Skolvikings_1) January 7, 2020

The Saints are dead and Vikings fans are dancing on their grave pic.twitter.com/6PWKv3UTt3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 5, 2020

Chanhassen Buffalo Wild Wings pic.twitter.com/BwKlCqf25w — Mike Rollins (@mikerollins10) January 7, 2020

You forgot Tempe, AZ! pic.twitter.com/4L14delWMC — Row the Boat and SKOL!!! (@aHyerPower) January 7, 2020