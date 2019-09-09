13 Minnesotan Things We All Do Without Even Noticing It

Over the weekend, I spent a lot of time mixing and mingling with my fellow Minnesotans at bars, concerts and sporting events; and I'm sure you already know this because you just saw it at the State Fair, but we have some weird mannerisms and behavior around here.

Human interaction and how we engage with one another is so fascinating, no matter where you are in the country, but there is no place on Earth that has the same quirks that we do. Where else do you hear "Ope" and "Oh jeez?"

But Minnesota mannerisms are so much more than that, and there are a lot of things that we do that you probably don't even realize.

According to a Reddit thread, these are the top 13 most Minnesotan things that we do; without even really realizing it:

Deny having a Minnesotan accent to anybody who says you have a Minnesota accent Have a blind hatred directed towards the Packers, despite not caring about football. In the winter you throw open all the doors and windows for at least a few minutes to let in some fresh air Dipping ruffles in Top the Tater. The one finger wave off the steering wheel. When you’re leaving a friends house, it’s essentially a 30 minute shuffle to the front door while saying your goodbyes. You have a Costco sized tub of mayo in the fridge. Pretend to like people you don't really like at all. Hit up meat raffles Go to the VFW for a pot-luck dinner of nothing but Tater Tot hotdishes and lutefisk. You get mad when someone labels it a casserole but it's been baked. That's a hot dish Use your vacation days to go further north to go ice fishing and drink Busch Light in the coldest months of the year. When you respond to someone’s statement when you really have nothing to say back, saying “ooh yaaaah”

How many of these do you do?