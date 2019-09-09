You're Probably Doing All These 5 Things You Should Never Do in the Morning

It's probably the last thing you want to think about- getting up tomorrow morning; but think about it for just a moment and mentally go over your routine.

Does it sound like this: when your alarm goes off, you hit the snooze button 3-5 times, once you're finally out of bed and managed to get dressed (in the dark), you make yourself a cup of really strong coffee with a spalsh of flavored creamer; while it's actually brewing, you check Facebook, text messages and your email; forget about making your bed and finally leave the house in haste because you're running 10 minutes late.

Ring a bell? If it does, then you are doing mornings all wrong.

That's according to Travel and Leisure who says these are the five things you should never do in the morning because it's all making you more tired.

1. Hit the snooze button. It's bad because you're likely to enter a sleep cycle you won't be able to finish.

2. Check email or social media. It's too easy to get sucked in scrolling through your news feed while still under the covers; next thing you know it an hour has gone by. It gets your entire day off on the wrong foot.

3. Leave your bed unmade. According to research, making your bed is associated with increased productivity throughout the rest of the day.

4. Drink coffee. Your body naturally produces higher amounts of the stress hormone cortisol, which regulates energy, between 8 and 9 in the morning. The best time to drink coffee is after 9:30 A.M.

5. Get ready in the dark. It can be hard to turn the lights on and open the window shades first thing in the morning. But getting ready in the dark can signal to your body that it's still nighttime and make you feel more tired.

What isn't on the list, however, is staying in bed. So, just go ahead and do that instead.