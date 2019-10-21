Your House Can Now Smell Like Mountain Dew With This $15 Scented Candle

This time of year, it's almost expected that whenever you walk into a Minnesota home that it will be filled with the warm and cozy scents of apple pie, pumpkin spice and sugar cookies; but for those of you who aren't ready to hibernate with the aromas of fall and prefer something a little more light and bright, then might I suggest the Mountain Dew scented candle?

According to Comicbook.com, it's a thing and it's only $15. The creators, 716 Candle Company, describe it as a citrus-inspired scent that smells just like your favorite "lemon-lime pop."

It might not go well with your Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, but it's perfect for burning while playing Fortnite for hours, watching Nascar on Sundays and working on your cars in the garage.

The soy wax candle burns for 40 hours and it comes in a recycled Mountain Dew can. Get yours here.