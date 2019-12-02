This 9-Year-Old's Heartfelt Letter to Sam Hunt After His DUI Arrest Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes

Before you grab another festive cocktail this holiday season and decide to get behind the wheel, you need to read this.

After being arrested for DUI in East Nashville a couple of weeks ago, one of Sam Hunt's youngest and biggest fans sent him a heartfelt letter that will serve as a reminder to all of us that you should never drink and drive.

According to Whiskey Riff, 9-year-old Khloe Waller's dad was almost killed when he was hit by a drunk driver while he was riding his motorcycle. The injuries were so severe that he had to spend time in the hospital for months.

In a letter that was shared on social media, Khloe tells Sam that she hopes he changes his mind about drinking and driving because it "can change your whole life."

So far Khloe hasn't gotten a response from Hunt, but her message is being heard loud and clear across the internet; and the hope is by helping just one person they can save multiple lives.