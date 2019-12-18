This Adorable Foster Dog With Zero Applications Really Wants a Forever Home This Christmas

Meet Buster.

Buster doesn't want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing he needs. He doesn't care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree, he just wants a doggy bone; and a home to call his own; so make his wish come true, because all he wants for Christmas is YOU.

When our listener Kesley told us she had been fostering Buster and he had zero applications for adoption, we just had to help.

She says,

"Buster deserves the best home. He is so sweet. He loves kids. He needs an active family or owner. He loves walks and adventures. He is UTD on shots, neutered, and chipped. Cats unknown as he was a stray. He is a typical puppy-- so if you dont have the time to train or play with him, he isnt the dog for you. He is a small guy!! 45ish lbs. ( I can still pick him up ). He will snuggle right up next your face. He learned our routine in a few weeks. He is looking for his next dog or human companion!!!"

Kesley also mentioned that he'll steal your pillow and your heart.

Kelsey Kaszas

If you're looking to add some extra love to your family this holiday season (and please remember that pets are not presents, they're a commitment), please contact Kelsey at krk198924@gmail.com and learn more about Buster at TML Dog Rescue.

You can also get more information here.