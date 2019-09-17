After 7 years, Dot's Pretzels is Releasing a Second Savory Flavor

If you can taste the salty, garlicy goodness of "Dot's Pretzels" just by reading or saying their name, you're definitely not the only one.

The savory snack that goes perfect with an ice cold beer while your sitting around camp fires, watching storms from your backyard and yelling at the Vikings from your couch on game day, has just announced that they are releasing a second flavor.

According to the City Pages, we know it will be "Southwest Style," they will be choosing test markets for fall 2019 and will be launched in spring of 2020.

With them being in North Dakota, we can only hope that Minnesota will be selected as a test market.