Aldi Is Selling a Limited-Edition Collection of Halloween Cheeses

Mooove over Reese's Peanut Butter cups, your adorble peanut butter filled chocolate pumpkins are getting some cheesy competition.

Better Homes and Gardens says that Aldi is releasing a collection of Halloween cheeses; and these are nacho ordinary cheeses as they come with some wickedly cute names and scary good flavors. They include Scary Pumpkin Spice, No Rest for the Wicked, Freaky Franken, and Bat Knit Crazy and they're only $3.99.

So, what do they taste like?

Scary pumpkin spice is a crumby, moist cheese with hints of cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.

No Rest for the Wicked is made with strawberries and prosecco.

Freaky Franken is freaky looking but it's got a mild flavor and it "tastes wonderful."

And lastly, Bat Knit Crazy is a classic cheddar cheese.